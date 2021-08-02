Reditus Lab reporting Delta Variant encompassing 95% of positive cases

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus Laboratories in Pekin reported Monday, that the majority of new positive COVID-19 cases in the area are the Delta variant.

During the sample sequenced on July 29, 347 of 367 randomly selected positive cases were the Delta variant. The samples were selected from July 2 through July 27.

“The Delta variant has clearly become the dominant strain out of our positive samples,” Reditus Laboratories CEO, Dr. Aaron Rossi said.

The 347 cases were from different places around Illinois, including 30 from Bloomington-Normal and 23 from Peoria. So far, Reditus Lab has identified 414 cases of the Delta variant in the state.

Rossi said his goal in sharing the information is to keep the public aware of the spreading variants. Variants have shown to be potentially more contagious and may have potential resistance to the vaccines.

More information about Reditus Labs is available on their website.