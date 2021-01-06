PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin-based dermatopathology lab Reditus Laboratories announced this week its testing equipment will catch the new COVID-19 variants.
“The current equipment will catch the variants and we added a separate platform that tests any and all viral pathogens within the sample,” Dr. Aaron Rossi said. While the existing PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test is specific to COVID-19, “the new platform (Illumina NextSeq) will pull anything we have within the sample,” Rossi said.
The new platform is in house and will be ready to use in about a month, he said in a press release.
Reditus has processed about 1.4 million COVID-19 tests statewide since April.
A variant of COVID-19 that originated in the UK has made it’s way to the United States. Experts believe the new variant is 70% more contagious, a press release from the company states.
Latest Headlines
- WATCH LIVE: Pritzker, Ezike give first COVID-19 update of the year
- Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general
- Reditus Laboratories in Pekin announces testing equipment will catch new variants of COVID-19
- Golden Apple accepting applicants for 2021 accelerated teacher licensing program
- No residency rule: Some full-time Floridians upset snowbirds, visitors getting vaccinated in state