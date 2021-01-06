Reditus Laboratories in Pekin announces testing equipment will catch new variants of COVID-19

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin-based dermatopathology lab Reditus Laboratories announced this week its testing equipment will catch the new COVID-19 variants.

“The current equipment will catch the variants and we added a separate platform that tests any and all viral pathogens within the sample,” Dr. Aaron Rossi said. While the existing PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test is specific to COVID-19, “the new platform (Illumina NextSeq) will pull anything we have within the sample,” Rossi said.

The new platform is in house and will be ready to use in about a month, he said in a press release.

Reditus has processed about 1.4 million COVID-19 tests statewide since April.

A variant of COVID-19 that originated in the UK has made it’s way to the United States. Experts believe the new variant is 70% more contagious, a press release from the company states.