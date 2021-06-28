Reditus Laboratories recognized by state for hard work during pandemic

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, a Pekin business and its CEO are being recognized for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pekin Mayor and State Rep. Mark Luft (R-Pekin) gave certificates of recognition from the State House to Reditus Laboratories and Dr. Aaron Rossi, the company’s CEO.

Luft said that the laboratory is a critical part of fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic for the city of Pekin, Rossi said.

The award was a surprise. He said he believes the real credit goes to his team.

“I’m not big on being recognized. I like to recognize my people. What we’ve done, what they’ve done. We wouldn’t be here without them. That’s the core of what we’re doing, scaling the company as quickly as we had to in the midst of what we were doing, with the pandemic and the hiring of 300 plus people, and taking on some of the tasks we did,” said Rossi.

Rossi said that the hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic is giving the lab attention on a national level.