TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus Labs’ billing and contracting practices are under federal investigation, according to new court filings in the ongoing civil dispute between Aaron Rossi and former business partner James Davie.

Rossi filed an Emergency Motion for an Immediate Stay of all Litigation Proceedings on Thursday, referring to “ongoing, confidential United States Department of Justice criminal and civil investigations into Reditus’ billing and contracting practices, and presumably those acting on its behalf, including Aaron Rossi.”

The motion further identifies the Receiver’s seventh report and “discussions of ongoing and secret federal grand jury investigation with an IRS Special Agent” as reasons for the emergency stay.

Reditus Labs’ was placed in a receivership in April, where an independent third party took control of the company’s finances. The receiver has since released seven reports, all of which are currently under seal.

Rossi is expected to testify in Tazewell County Courthouse on Dec. 6.

Reditus Labs ceased operations on Nov. 4, citing the ongoing civil dispute as the reason for closure. During the pandemic, the company received more than $200 million in state contracts for COVID-19 testing.