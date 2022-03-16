PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The CEO of a local company has been charged with three counts of filing false tax returns.

According to the indictment issued by the federal grand jury, Dr. Aaron J. Rossi, 39, of Bloomington filed a form for the calendar year 2015 in which he reported his taxable income at $324,836, but the court said he, “received income in addition to the amount stated in the return.”

The second charge is for subscribing a false tax return in which he claimed to have $500,341 in taxable income for the calendar year 2016 and a third charge of subscribing a false tax return in 2017 where he claimed to make $472,180.

Read the full indictment below:

Reditus Labs started in 2019 and the charges are not affiliated with the company in any way. The facility, located in Pekin, completes testing for infectious disease, hematopathology, and more according to its website. it currently has more than 300 employees.

Rossi’s first appearance will be April 7 at 3:30 p.m.

A statement from Rossi’s attorney is expected soon. WMBD will update when that information is available.