Reditus Labs finds Delta variant in positive COVID-19 samples

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Reditus laboratories in Pekin identified two additional cases of the Delta variant, also known as the Indian double mutant variant.

The Delta variant carries 13 mutations and Dr. Aron Rossi said it’s more transmissible than previous strains of the virus.

“You’ll start to see more of this variant. I mean, we have definitely seen a shift from the B.1.1.7 as being the dominant strain to the P.1 Brazilian becoming more of the dominant strain now and as a whole across the country from what we are seeing in our sample size,” said Rossi.

Lab leaders tested 369 COVID-19 samples. Among the variants, 181 were identified as the UK variant, 151 identified as the Brazilian variant, and two identified as the Delta variant.

Reditus Laboratories tested another round of positive COVID-19 samples and Dr. Rossi said the team should have new information by Monday.