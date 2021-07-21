Reditus Labs identifies 18 cases of the Delta variant in Peoria and Bloomington-Normal

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus Labs in Pekin reported additional cases of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 across central Illinois Wednesday.

According to a press release from Reditus Labs, 64 new cases of the delta variant were identified in the samples they sequenced on July 16. 18 of the cases were from samples taken from the Peoria and Bloomington Normal area.

Reditus Lab CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi called the increase “substantial,” from the two cases reported in June.

Reditus labs stated that the variants can be more contagious and could potentially have resistance to the vaccines.

More information about Reditus labs is available on its website.