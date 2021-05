PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin’s Reditus Labs reported a COVID-19 variant that’s potentially more contagious than others, and it’s been identified in our area.

The variant is commonly known as the Indian Double Mutant Variant and it carries 13 mutations.

It has been found in several countries but was first confirmed in the United States on April 3.

The CEO of Reditus Labs said the sample was collected in Bloomington Normal.