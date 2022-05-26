Attorney's are also requesting there is no trial and the organization's financial records be made public

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — There are new filings in the civil case against Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi.

Rossi is accused of pushing his business partner, Dr. James Davie, out of the company. In a document of more than 200 pages worth of sworn statements, about 40 pages are dedicated to a deposition from Rossi’s half-brother.

Inside that deposition are claims that Rossi misused company funds for a lavish lifestyle, and had plans to squeeze Davie out of the company.

Davie’s attorneys asked the judge to decide on a portion of the case without holding a trial. They claim Davie, not Rossi, is the majority owner of Reditus Labs, and believe the court should recognize this.

Furthermore, Davie’s attorney’s requested the court make Reditus’ finances public. Currently, those documents are sealed and redacted.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the state paid Reditus Labs more than $200 million for testing.

The court will hear these motions on June 23.