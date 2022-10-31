PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus Laboratories will be closing its doors for good on Friday, Nov. 4.

According to a press release from Reditus, the company will be ceasing operations and expects to liquidate its assets before fully dissolving, subject to court approvals.

Reditus CEO Aaron Rossi and his former business partners have been embroiled in a months-long civil dispute regarding ownership of the company, which the press release cites as the reason for closing.

However, the press release states that “the expected duration of the litigation is just one factor in the decision to cease operating and liquidate.” Other factors are not listed.

The release also states that employees of Reditus “will receive legally-required advance notice” of the company’s closing, but did not say when the employees found out.

Reditus served as a COVID-19 testing lab during the pandemic, and received more than $200 million in state contracts.