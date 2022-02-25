PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus Laboratories is reporting Friday that a new COVID-19 subvarient has been identified in Central Illinois.

According to A Reditus Lab press release, two cases of the omicron sub-lineage BA.2 have been identified in Central Illinois.

Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi reported that the new subvariant was detected during the lab’s Feb. 19 sequencing run using the lab’s Illumina NextSeq Sequencing technology.

Of the 359 samples sequenced, 12 were identified as the delta variant, and 347 were identified as omicron. Of the 347 cases of omicron, 345 were identified as BA.1 and two were identified as the omicron BA.2 sublineage.

“It’s amazing to see how quickly this virus keeps mutating,” Dr. Rossi said. “Hopefully, it will continue down this pathway of being less pathogenic, meaning individuals aren’t getting as sick and there will be fewer hospitalizations.”

According to the World Health Organization. BA.2 is spreading, even as the omicron surge dissipates, and experts have said that the subvariant is expected to slow the decrease in cases.

