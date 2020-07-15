Redneck Fishing Tournament cancelled due to COVID-19

BATH, Ill. — An annual Mason County tradition of fishing for Asian Carp in all kinds of unique ways won’t happen in 2020.

Organizers of the annual Redneck Fishing Tournament in Bath have announced the cancellation of the tournament due to the ongoing restrictions in place from COVID-19.

“We hate to have to do it, but there’s so much uncertainty. It’s best to play it safe.” Betty DeFord, Event Founder

DeFord started the tournament due to Asian Carp overrunning the Illinois River and hurting sport and commercial fishing. The Asian Carp shoot out of the water and contestants use all types of equipment to catch them.

The Redneck Fishing Tournament had been a staple in Bath in early August since 2005. It was also cancelled last year due to flooding damaging the boat launch. DeFord says he does plan for the event to return in 2021.