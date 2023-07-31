BATH, Ill. (WMBD) — The saga of flying carp in Illinois water continues in Bath.

A news release confirms the Redneck Fishing Tournament is returning Aug. 4, where hundreds are expected to turn out for food, music, and of course, catching the elusive Asian Carp that has plagued Illinois’ natural waters.

There’s just one catch: no fishing poles are allowed in the tournament.

Asian Carp can jump out of the water, and the tournament’s goal is to see how many one can land in their team’s boat..

“If you think the tournament name is a bit odd, just wait ’til you get here,” said Nikki Gregerson, who is in her second year as organizer. “You’ve got people in costumes. You’ve got international visitors.

“It’s the best, most bizarre community rally/party you can find. I guarantee you it’s unlike anything else,” she said.

The carp, which are not native to Illinois, have wrecked havoc on the Illinois River as they reproduce quickly and crowd out natural species. They have also hit people in the head in moving boats.

The volunteer-run tournament hopes to be a way to thin out the invasive species while raising money for local charities, specifically donating thousands to help homeless veterans.

