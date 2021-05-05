Refurbished computers available for low-income families in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A drive-through event will give families in Bloomington-Normal and surrounding areas the chance to get refurbished computers at a discount.

The drive through is offering computers for $40 to people that meet specific qualifications. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the event.

As learning and working from home continue, access to affordable technology is essential in

today’s world,” said Director of Innovation and Technology Vasu Gadhiraju. “It is increasingly

important to bridge the digital divide in our community.”

Eligibility requirements include but are not limited to:

Household income below the 200% poverty level

Current enrollment in an income-based government assistance program

Negatively affected by school closures due to COVID-19

Those who wish to participate are encouraged to register at tinyurl.com/pcsforpeopleIL. Registering is not required, but it gives participants the opportunity to pre-order a computer before they arrive in person.

“We experienced the scope of the local technology resource gap for families during our remote learning programs,” said Executive Director of the Children’s Discovery Museum Beth Whisman. “Some families relied on their child’s school-issued hardware to sustain household online needs throughout the pandemic. That isn’t sustainable. This event will help our families and all residents who need a household computer year-round to cover vital needs and services and to keep them connected to the community.”

The event is on Friday, May 14 from 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Parkinson Lot in Uptown Normal, NW corner of Linden and Parkinson St.

The event came about through a partnership between the Town of Normal, the Children’s Discovery Museum, the Normal Public Library, and PCs for People, a non-profit organization dedicated to digital inclusion.

Those with technical questions or looking for more information are encouraged to email www.pcsforpeople.org.