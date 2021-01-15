Region 2 moves to Tier 2 Mitigations Friday, IDPH reports 6,642 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced Region 2 is one of three regions that will loosen COVID-19 restrictions Friday, Jan. 15.

Other regions moving to Tier 2 Mitigations include Region 1, encompassing Northern Illinois, and Region 5, containing Southern Illinois.

In addition to the loosened restrictions, the IDPH announced 6,642 new cases of COVID-19 and 123 additional deaths Friday.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,059,324 cases.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 107,156 specimens for a total 14,564,776.

As of last night, 3,446 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 712 patients were in the ICU and 386 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 8–14 is 6.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 8–14 is 7.7%.

As of last night, 726,475 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 995,000.

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 447,348 vaccines administered, including 56,624 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,125 doses.