Region reaches critical need for blood donors, community encouraged to donate

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Monday, June 14, is World Blood Donor Day.

Locally, blood providers say the region is reaching critically low inventory levels.

Staff with ImpactLife said during the first week of June blood donations were the lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said one of the causes is a lack of school blood drives during the summer.

ImpactLife’s Public Relations Manager, Kirby Winn, said hospitals have blood available, but it’s critical to maintain their supply.

“We’re at about a two day supply and if we get into a one day supply, that’s very close to getting to that shortage level and we have to manage our inventory with the hospitals we serve very carefully always, but it becomes so much more critical then,” Winn said.

Winn said if ImpactLife can collect 3,600 donations weekly on a consistent basis, the center will have a five to seven day blood supply.