Region two restrictions relaxing Friday, indoor dining still not allowed

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media, along with Dr. Ngozi Ezike, left, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Since the middle of November, central Illinois has operated under tier three mitigations.

Our region, region two, moves back to tier two mitigations Friday.

On Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said region two and three can take a step closer to reopening.

The Morton Chamber of Commerce reported indoor recreational facilities like casinos, museums, and bowling alleys can reopen.

This still limits casinos to a capacity of 25%, and they must close by 11:00 p.m.

All other facilities can have 50% capacity.

Hotel event spaces and fitness centers can now operate at 50% capacity. Meetings and social gatherings are now allowed up to ten people.

Salons and barbers can now operate at 50% capacity. Beard trims and facials — services where the patron has to remove their facial covering — are now allowed.

Retail shops can now operate at 50% capacity.

Indoor dining for bars and restaurants are still prohibited as of the Governor’s announcement on Monday.

He is expected to update and clarify these new rules later this week.