Region-wide carryout challenge calls on community to help small business

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Business owners say with indoor dining closed, some restaurants can’t survive solely on takeout. Sherrie Lucas, the owner of Brickhouse Burgers BBQ and Brews in Washington, said her business is ready for community support.

“The little businesses need your support. The little business really needs your help right now. We are all trying to do the right thing by staying closed,” she said.



The carryout challenge is being pushed through all the chambers of commerce in the central Illinois region.



People began posting pictures yesterday with their meal or a special treat, but Leigh Ann Brown, the Executive Director and CEO of the Morton Chamber of Commerce said it is not too late to join the fun and help a restaurant before the holidays.



“So we really wanted to showcase our entire region and our creative restaurants and cafés and opportunities to buy local, shop local,” she said.

Brown wants to remind you if you shop local, be sure to post on social with the hashtag carryout challenge and your town’s chamber of commerce.

She also said to check your chamber of commerce website because some are giving out prizes.