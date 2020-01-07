Regional Red Cross encourages community to donate to Australian Red Cross amid ongoing wildfires

PEORIA, Ill. — The American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois is encouraging community members to donate to the Australian Red Cross as fires continue to blaze across Australia.

According to CNN, nearly 18 million acres of land have been burned, thousands of people have been left homeless, and nearly a billion animals have been affected by the fires.

Locally, the American Red Cross is stressing what the Australian Red Cross is doing to help families and people evacuating and entering recovery centers.

“Right now, families in Australia are facing uncertainty and heartache. The unprecedented bushfires are destroying homes, threatening livelihoods, and devastating families who have lost loved ones. The Australian Red Cross is working hard to deliver the basics—like food, water, and a place to sleep—and helping families to locate loved ones who they’ve lost touch with as a result of the bushfires.” American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois =

According to The New York Times, the Australian Red Cross has sent 1,285 staff members and volunteers to communities affected by the fires and provided support to 69 evacuation and recovery centers.

To donate to the Australia Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery, click here.