Regional superintendent looks to hold more sub signups in the future

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Regional Office of Education #17 is looking to fill the substitute teacher shortage across its four counties.

Thursday, the office held an in-person substitute sign-up day at its office in downtown Bloomington. It was a one-stop-shop for applying, payments, and finger printings for the job.

Regional Superintendent Mark Jontry said substitute teaching is in short supply this year, and the goal of this signup and four previous signups hosted by the ROE is to make the process as simple as possible.

Jontry said around 10 people showed up this morning but was hoping for a greater turnout.

“Would you like more, sure you would, but you know people can come in on their own schedule and do that. We probably need 10 times 10 to really make a dent in the need that we have in the region, but we certainly value every single individual that takes the time to come in and do this,” Jontry said.

Jontry said the bare minimum someone needs to be a sub is 60 hours of college credit or an associate’s degree.

An associate’s degree or 60 college hours makes anyone eligible for a short-term substitute teaching license-which is good until June. Anyone with a bachelor’s degree is eligible to be a full-time substitute teacher– which is a five-year license.

Jontry said the office plans on holding more sign-up days next semester.