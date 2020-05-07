Regional superintendents discuss plans for schools in the Fall

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — School districts across Central Illinois are reassessing what schools could look like come August.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced, Tuesday, a five-stage plan called “Restore Illinois” where he laid out five phases to re-opening the state.

Illinois is currently in Stage Two entitled “Flattening,” and school openings, under guidance from the IDPH, appeared in Stage Four entitled “Revitalization”.

This has led to questions about how schooling will be handled for the Fall.

Beth Crider, Peoria County Regional Superintendent, said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s not sure what schools will look like in the Fall.

“If we’ve learned anything it’s that we cannot just have one plan,” Crider said. “We have to have multiple plans that are going to prepare us for the future that we don’t know all the variables for.”

Crider said there have been recent meetings with other superintendents where scenarios for the future are being worked out.

“What do we do if schools have to open with remote learning,” Crider said. “if we have to open with social distance what precautions do we need to put in place and what would that look like.”

Mark Jontry, McLean County Regional Superintendent, said they’re also considering various options and scenarios for the future, including the possibility of students the rotating days they come to school. He said instructors have also been applying feedback they’ve been given.

“Teachers are taking feedback from both parents and students in our region about what they’ve liked and what has worked for them,” Jontry said.

He said teachers in his area have set aside planning days at the end of the month

“As that moves forward it’ll inform how we’re going to go about educating kids come August,” Jontry said.

Both superintendents said although schools will look different, students will continue learning in the Fall.