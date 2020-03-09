Register to vote by mail deadline in Peoria County for March 17 primary

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Election officials in Peoria County are reminding the public that the deadline to register to vote by mail is Thursday.

Officials say voting by mail is a great alternative for voters afraid of contracting illnesses at the polls. You can also vote by mail if you find it difficult to make it to the polls on March 17.

All ballots received postmarked on or before March 17 will be counted in the primary election. You can register to vote by mail through the Peoria County Board of Election Commissioners website.