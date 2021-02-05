Registration open for Peoria Saint Patrick’s Day Parade 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The St. Patrick Society of Peoria has opened registration for the 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Friday.

The City of Peoria is allowing the society to move forward with the event after the parade’s committee agreed to follow city and state health guidelines.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be a drive-through parade this year. Anyone who would like to view the parade will be able to drive by the stationary floats and decorations from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles.

The St. Patrick Society of Peoria hopes Peoria residents will come to enjoy the Irish culture as a guest or volunteer.

Registration and more information on the event is available on their website.