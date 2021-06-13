Relics forced to relocate but community comes together to support new location

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A new location and a fresh new start.

“It’s sad to move and it’s kind of bittersweet because I would’ve been there forever,” said Deb Opyd, the owner of Relics.

Opyd was forced to relocate her business after a Club Car Wash was approved to replace the Glen Haven shopping center on University and Glen in Peoria. Despite the move, she said customers are already loving the new spot.

“Customers live in the neighborhood so a lot of people walk over here now and they love that its got better parking and its a bigger space and its been all positive,” said Opyd.

The new location is right next to the Sheridan Nursery and Opyd said they work hand-in hand.

“We have a lot of the same customers so it’s been fun. Lots of plants, we sell house plants and they sell outdoor plants,” said Opyd.

Opyd said the Peoria community is always supportive, especially during the move.

“We packed the old store we moved the whole store unloaded the whole store in two hours and 15 minutes it was amazing. People brought vans and trailers it was such a loving feeling from the community,” said Opyd.

This is the third location for Relics and two customers said they’ve been by Opyd’s side for each one.

“Oh I met her down at the Relics on Adams street so that would be 12 years ago,” said Jone Mchamara.

“I think I met her at the Relics on Glen Avenue. I love the atmosphere, love the items and she is a wonderful, outgoing unique person,” said Jane Bielenberg.

For more information on Relics, you can visit her Facebook page.