Religious leaders share the differences and similarities in their burial practices

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whatever religion you follow, almost everyone will experience the loss of someone they love.

And through different faiths, the burial processes can differ.

Four leaders gathered at Anshai Emeth representing Christianity, Islam, and Judaism.

they came together to educate the community on their process of burying a loved one.

“Quite frankly we live in a world where everything is really divisive, it’s us and them and I think one of the most beautiful parts of what we’re trying to do here is to see that there is no us and them, and there are just humans,” said Josh Lee who is the Pastor at Imago Dei Church.

People who attended the event learned about the importance of embracing the differences among one another.

“The differences should be highlighted to create further respect for one another, wow, their practice is totally different than ours and yet we can coexist,” said Imam Mazhar Mahmood, Director at the Islamic Foundation of Peoria.

Even though the grieving processes are unique to the culture of each religion, there are still similarities.

“The death of a loved one is universal the emotions are universal,” said Rabbi Bryna Milkow of the Congregation of Anshai Emeth

“We’re here to take care of the family of the deceased and were here to give them hope, to give them a purpose, and that’s really what we do in our different ways,” said Pastor Bill Dohle of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Leaders say the goal was to educate people on what to expect at different types of funerals.

“When we do have those relationships and those connections with people and have to go to a funeral service to support them we know and are accustomed and familiar with what we need to do to show honor and not be so nervous that we couldn’t walk into the room because we don’t know what we’re walking into,” said Pastor Lee.

At the end of the event, everyone gathered together to enjoy a meal made up of the different dishes that would be made during the grieving process.

This is the second time leaders held an event like this and they hope to have another in the future.