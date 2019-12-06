Remaining Galesburg detention center escapees captured after shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The final two Mary Davis Home Detention Center escapees have been captured.

The two remaining 15-year-old male escapees from the Galesburg youth home were arrested regarding a shooting in Davenport, Iowa on Thursday. One was charged with first-degree robbery from an incident in Davenport at the end of November, and was also charged with interference. The other was arrested but charges have not been determined, according to police.

Both juveniles were transported to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center in Davenport. Additionally, 18-year-old Davenport man Lamode Ramerus Lathan-Burge was arrested and charged for the November robbery.

All three may face further charges.

The final two escapees were among four boys and a female, all 15, who escaped the Mary Davis Home Detention Center on Nov. 13 and took off in a stolen vehicle. They were seen exiting from the boiler room after finding a set of car keys.

One was reported located and captured Thursday evening, while the girl was captured in the Quad Cities a few weeks ago, and one of the boys was found in Davenport shortly after the escape.

Four of the five juveniles are from the Quad Cities area and the other is from the Peoria area. It was also previously reported they all have prior involvement in vehicle thefts and assaults.