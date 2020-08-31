Remains found in Illinois River still unidentified

GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD) — Remains of a human body found in the Illinois River Saturday do not belong to Alexis Scott, Marc Bohannon, or Janie Sellers, three people missing in the Peoria area, officials said Monday.

On Monday morning, a forensic autopsy took place to examine and identify the remains, which include a human skull with teeth and multiple other bones. No cause of death was able to be determined.

A forensic odontologist, or a highly experienced, specially-trained dentist who use their expertise to help identify unknown remains, examined the teeth and jaw of the remains. The odontologist made forensic comparisons of the remains to dental records that were obtained from families of the three missing people in the Peoria area.

DNA was extracted from the remains and will be sent to a forensic anthropologist in Champaign for analysis. Experts said a complete DNA profile will be created.

The forensic anthropologist will help determine identifiers such as sex, age-range, and other distinguishing factors that will aid in making an identification.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Wheeler Road to meet with someone who believed he discovered a small amount of possible human skeletal remains in an area on the bank of the Illinois River near the block.

Photographs of bones discovered were immediately sent to a forensic anthropologist who confirmed the discovered remains appeared to be of human origin. The Peoria County Coroner was notified and responded to the scene to work with the Sheriff’s office in examining and collecting the remains.

The case is still under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Peoria County Coroner’s Office.

