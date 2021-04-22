Remains of missing Peoria man found in 2020 identified

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The remains of a Peoria man who went missing in 2019 have been identified Wednesday, April 21.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, human remains were located along the Illinois River on Aug. 29, 2020 near the 13000 block of W Wheeler Rd.

The remains were examined and positively identified as Jon’Perry L. Hutcherson Wednesday. Hutcherson was last seen Nov. 27, 2019, near Taft homes apartments.

The cause of death has not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

