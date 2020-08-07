Remains of World War II veteran from Washington identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Federal authorities say remains of a Washington, Illinois Marine veteran from World War II who died in battle have formally been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Sgt. George R. Reeser of Washington, Illinois, was accounted for on Friday, March 27.

Reeser, a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, died on the third day of a battle on Nov. 22, 1943, against what was described as a “stiff Japanese resistance.” That battle resulted in 1,000 Marines and sailors being killed, with 2,000 more being injured.

The agency says Reeser’s remains had been declared “non-recoverable” in October 1949. The use of dental and anthropological analysis, as well as other evidence, resulted in the identification being made at a Hawaii laboratory.

The DPAA says Reeser will be buried Saturday, Sept. 26 in Deer Creek.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News