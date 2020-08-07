Remains of World War II veteran from Washington identified

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Federal authorities say remains of a Washington, Illinois Marine veteran from World War II who died in battle have formally been identified.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Sgt. George R. Reeser of Washington, Illinois, was accounted for on Friday, March 27.
Reeser, a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, died on the third day of a battle on Nov. 22, 1943, against what was described as a “stiff Japanese resistance.” That battle resulted in 1,000 Marines and sailors being killed, with 2,000 more being injured.
The agency says Reeser’s remains had been declared “non-recoverable” in October 1949. The use of dental and anthropological analysis, as well as other evidence, resulted in the identification being made at a Hawaii laboratory.
The DPAA says Reeser will be buried Saturday, Sept. 26 in Deer Creek.
