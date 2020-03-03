Remarkable Women: Jessica Tharp

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Every year, people file hundreds of complaints against companies at the Peoria Better Business Bureau. President and CEO Jessica Tharp makes sure those people are helped and given the services or money they’re deserved.

Helping people is just one of Tharp’s passions that makes her one of central Illinois’ remarkable women and she worked hard to get to where she is now.

“I started out as a part-time telephone receptionist,” said Tharp.

Now, Jessica Tharp is the President and CEO. She started at the BBB after high school, fell in love with the difference she was making and hasn’t looked back.

“I really felt, you know, looking at them, compelled, personally responsible to help them and find some resolution to them,” said Tharp.

In her time at the Better Business Bureau, she’s found solutions for countless people in the area.

“Her passion for helping people is unsurpassed,” said her father and nominator David Dunlap.

But her commitment to her community doesn’t stop after work.

“I would describe myself as having a head for business, and a heart for service,” said Tharp.

Jessica is a mother of five and involved in several organizations: Kiwanis, Rotary, Women in Leadership, and PTO, to name a few.

“There are amazing things happening here and it’s an honor to be a part of any of those things,” said Tharp.

And with Jessica’s passion for service comes a strong set of morals and ethics. It’s something she hopes to teach her kids every day.

“To watch her kids have those values and care about other people at such a young age, it’s clear, there’s not any question in her home,” said Dunlap.

Her goal is to pass her personal and professional approach on to others.

“I think everybody should feel a responsibility to set that example of what we expect today, but more so what we expect for tomorrow, what we hope for tomorrow,” said Tharp.