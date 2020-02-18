Remarkable Women: Sheila Mercer

LACON, Ill. (WMBD) — Sheila Mercer has spent years working at OSF Saint Francis and calls it a calling.

Starting as a nurse, she’s worked her way up into management and now is the director of operations at OSF Urgo.

Sheila is always working to help others and strives to have a positive impact on her community.

“I nominated Sheila just because it’s so hard nowadays to find somebody that is so driven to help other people,” said Jim Mercer, Sheila’s uncle-in-law.

Sheila Mercer is driven to make a difference. She became a nurse 13 years ago and continues to grow in her roles with OSF Healthcare.

“OSF isn’t a career, it’s a calling. You’ve been called here to do this work. And I seriously believe that because every time I’ve taken on something new it’s been, you know, I’ve been approached for it or its kind of come to me like you need to do this. So, it’s been wonderful,” said Sheila Mercer.

Her connection to the medical field is a part of life, even outside of work. Over the past 10 years, she’s raised thousands of dollars for St. Jude.

“We’re shooting for one million on our tenth year, so it’s pretty exciting,” said Sheila Mercer.

And, she’s setting an example for the next generation.

“They see somebody in the community trying to make a difference, so I think a lot of younger kids will see that and realize that you’re never too young,” said Jim Mercer.

Even her daughter, Morgan, is getting involved. She wants to donate her birthday gifts to kids at St. Jude.

“That tells me I’m doing okay,” said Sheila about her daughter’s birthday wish.

Sheila’s ability to do it all, while never giving up, is something she hopes inspires other people.

“Follow your dreams. I never in my life thought I’d be a nurse. I even had a school counselor once tell me you’ll never be a nurse, it’s too much math and science, and so here we are today…always keep trying because you’ll get there,” said Sheila Mercer.