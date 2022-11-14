PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The search for remarkable women in Central Illinois, begins Monday, Nov. 14. WMBD and their parent company Nexstar, are holding its fourth year of nominations.

Recognizing the influence women have on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life in America. WMBD is spotlighting women who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women.

In 2022, Rachel Hearn came out on top as Central Illinois’ remarkable woman.

“When you know that you’re called to do something, you just have to keep going no matter what,” said Hearn.

Hearn was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2006, and now advocated for others with epilepsy.

“Once she started seeing there was a lot of stigma with her diagnosis, a lot of miseducation out there, she decided to take it up as a cause,” said Sokonie Reed, assistant professor at Bradley University.

Hearn made it her mission to spread awareness and education about epilepsy.

Now, for the fourth year in a row, WMBD is looking for women just like her.

Local past winners include Kristy Schofield and Carol Merna.

To send in a submission, click here.