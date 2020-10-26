REMAX presents $1,000 check to Dream Center Peoria for mobile showers

The truck is built with four full bathrooms that include a shower, sink, and toilet.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria community is coming together to help those in need.

Monday, Remax donated $1,000 to Dream Center Peoria to help fund a mobile bathroom for the homeless and low-income communities. The truck is built with four full bathrooms that include a shower, sink, and toilet.

Dream Center Peoria Executive Director Andy King said Remax is just one of many that contributed to the Dream Center’s vision to bring the dream to the streets.

“It really is the Peoria spirit. I mean, not just for the dream center, but many of the nonprofits. When a need is thrown out into the community there are so many organizations and businesses like Remax that steps up and say ‘we can help and we can make a difference,” King said.

The community has raised nearly $50,000 in almost two months to help the center get the showers up and running. In addition to the mobile bathroom, a food, laundry, and a barber/salon truck are expected to hit the streets early next year.

