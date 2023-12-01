NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, multiple organizations teamed up for the 35th World AIDS Day. The national theme for this year is “Remember and Commit.” Central Illinois FRIENDS, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, Family Planning and Positive Health Solutions held several events in Normal, Galesburg and Peoria.

At the Community Health Care Clinic in Normal organizers shed light on HIV/AIDS while offering opportunities for reflection.

Guests had a chance to hear personal testimonies from people who are living with HIV or AIDS including Bruce Broughton of Positive Health Solutions. Broughton has worked with the program for more than six years and has been living with HIV for 33 years. He said doctors told him had three to five years to live.

“It was a death sentence,” said Broughton. “Then medications came out late ’95 early ’96 and here I am 33 years later.”

Broughton said although a diagnosis is no longer the death sentence it once was, the conversation around HIV and AIDS needs to continue.

“HIV still exists. People are still being exposed to HIV,” he said. “So, we need to keep that conversation open so that we can get to zero infections in the State of Illinois and this country.”

Broughton has been married to his husband who is HIV negative for seven years. He encourages those who have a positive diagnosis that love is still out there for them.

“At the beginning when I found out I was positive I just thought my life was over and I’d never find someone who would love me. People were calling us dirty and you start to believe that,” said Broughton.

“My husband is HIV negative and he loves me for who I am and not for what I have.”

According to IDPH between Jan 1, 2016 and Feb. 28, 2023 there have been 77 diagnosis of HIV in McLean County, 14 in Knox County and 101 in Peoria County.