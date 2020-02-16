Remember Her, Peoria: Dresses symbolize murdered Peoria women

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Members of the community gathered on Saturday to remember female victims of violence in Peoria.

The Remember Her, Peoria project pinned dresses to a fence outside Sous Chef in Peoria’s warehouse district on southwest Adams Street.

The dresses have names of Peoria area women who have been killed or are unaccounted for. Event organizer, Kristen Meierkord, says they want everyone to know the individual names of every woman or young girl. She also warns that this can happen to anyone.

“They came from all walks of life. From college professors to homeless women; so it runs a whole gambit, you know? Everyone’s included in this,” Meierkord said.

Dresses were either black, red, purple, or pink and Meierkord says there is a deeper meaning behind each colored dress.

“Black represents murder, red is unsolved murders, pink for the missing, purple for women who were murdered because of domestic violence and the children’s dresses are the ones without names,” Meierkord said.

Groups such as the Peoria Community Against Violence and Moms Demand Action had stands set up in an effort to stop gun violence.