‘Remembering 9/11’ exhibit on display now at Normal Public Library

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An educational display educating the public on the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City is now open to the public.

“Remembering 9/11” is on display now at Normal Public Library. It is an educational experience that features posters from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City.

In 14 different sequences, the posters tell the events of that day and the aftermath following.

Library staff also recorded more than 30 Normal residents of all ages who recounted their memories and where they were on 9/11.

Children’s Librarian Lyndsey Carney said the exhibit is designed in a way for children nowadays who were born after 9/11 to understand the date’s significance and why it is still talked about in the country.

“That conversation can get started with kids and families where they can ask about what happened that day, why is it important, why are we still talking about it, and also what their parents’ experience was from that day. I think it’s a unique opportunity for that conversation to start,” Carney said.

The library’s community engagement manager Laura Golaszewski said it is a free event for all ages and has been met with great response.

“Whether they wanted to come with their family or on their own, it gave an opportunity for community members to think back or if they weren’t alive at that time which we have a large population that wasn’t around when 9/11 happened; a way for them to learn about it and hear what it was like to be viewing that in real-time,” Golaszewski said.

It is open now until Sept. 30 during regular business hours at the Normal Public Library.