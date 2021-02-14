Remembering Kayla Fannon: loved ones hold vigil on two-year anniversary of death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Every month since February 2019, Kayla Fannon’s family and friends have stood outside the Peoria Police Headquarters.

On Valentine’s Day 2019, Fannon was killed in a murder-suicide by her ex-boyfriend.

Sunday marked the two-year anniversary of her death. Friends and family held a vigil to honor her memory. They said they do not want her name or story to be forgotten.

Outside the house where she was killed, near Webster Street and John H. Gwynn Jr. Avenue in Peoria, loved ones held a balloon release.

The balloons were purple to symbolize domestic violence situations.

Fannon’s aunt Marni Rora hopes to help spread awareness about domestic violence situations and protect future victims.

“If you have a loved one that you think may be in this situation, make sure that they get the help they need,” Rora said. “Unfortunately, we did not know that my niece was in this situation; she never reached out to us. I just wish she would have told us so we could help her.”

Fannon’s family said her death could have been prevented and sued the city for wrongful death. In May 2020, they reached a $1.5 million settlement with the city.