Remembering longtime radio broadcaster Ken Behrens

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Longtime WJBC radio broadcaster Ken Behrens lost his battle with cancer on Sunday at the age of 71.

The non-smoker was diagnosed with lung cancer in Fall 2017. Behrens is being remembered for his radiating smile and a great sense of humor even in his final moments.

Former colleague Dan Swaney told our news partner WGLT that Behrens was the most prepared broadcaster that he ever knew.

“He had the lost art of storytelling, without making him the biggest part of the story,” Swaney said. “I could just listen to all of his stories about the era that I think he loved and appreciated the most, the early part of the last century.”

Behrens spent three decades with WJBC and logged more on-air hours than any other on-air personality at the station. He also did stand-up comedy on the side and according to the Pantagraph even worked with Drew Carey.

Mary Simon tells WGLT she worked with Behrens for decades as he promoted the Conklin Barn Dinner Theatre she owns in Goodfield while he was a radio host.

Behrens daughter Kim worked at WMBD as a reporter for several years.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5 from 3-8 p.m. at Normal First United Methodist Church, 211 N. School. St. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.

For the full story on Behren, visit https://www.wglt.org/post/broadcaster-entertainer-ken-behrens-remembered-making-people-happy.