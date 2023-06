PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD recently learned of the passing of our station’s former IT Manager, Mike Knuppel.

He served as our IT manager for many years and did much more than keep our station running.

For many, visiting him was a go-to bright moment of the day, and he will be missed by everyone that worked with him.

Mike was a Navy Veteran. He is survived by his wife and two kids.