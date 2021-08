BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The timeline is winding down for anyone interested in applying for Bloomington’s Ward 6 city council position.

Applications are due next Friday, Aug. 13. Those interested can check requirements and submit an application at the City of Bloomington’s website, or pick up an application at the hub.

The vacancy comes following council member Jenn Carrillo’s resignation. Carrillo’s term ends Aug. 31, and the vacancy must be filled within 60 days of that effective date.