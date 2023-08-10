PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria is reminding citizens that starting at 7 a.m. on Friday, there will be no on-street parking downtown.

A Peoria Public Works news release confirms that the ban will be on Fulton Street from SW Jefferson Street to SW Monroe Street; SW Madison Avenue from Fulton Street to Main Street; and SW Monroe Street from Fulton Street to Main Street.

The parking ban is due to pavement marking work. The restrictions will be in effect until 5 p.m. the same day.

The pavement marking work will restore reverse diagonal downtown parking spaces to forward, pull-in diagonal parking.

Temporary paint will be used two weeks before the final permanent stripping can be placed.

Drivers should watch for workers and “No Parking” signs in the area.