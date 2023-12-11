SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is reminding Illinois citizens that Illinois’ I-CASH program is still returning lost money.

An Illinois State Treasurer news release announced almost $47 million in missing money was returned through 81,906 claims in November alone.

“Returning missing money is even more special during the holiday season,” Frerichs said.

He continued, “Putting money into people’s hands will help them during the holidays and make the season a little brighter.”

I-CASH is an Illinois consumer protection initiative that helps safeguard and return unclaimed property such as safe deposit boxes, unpaid insurance benefits, and unused rebates and bank accounts.

Frerichs’ office has restructured the process allowing electronic claims and removing red tape around small-money claims.

Citizens are recommended to check for missing money twice a year. You can see if you have any unclaimed assets here.