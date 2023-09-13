PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– State Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) is reminding eligible people in Illinois to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help with utility costs.

A news release from Koehler confirms applications will begin to be accepted starting Oct. 2 and run through Aug. 15 of next year.

“As utility costs continue to rise, it’s important for people to be aware of the cost-saving resources the state has to offer,” said Koehler.

He continued, “People need to be able to heat their homes as we approach winter. I encourage families to take advantage of this program that will cut down their energy bills.”

Energy bill assistance through the Help Illinois Families Program in 2023 provided $237 million to eligible families for utility assistance.

Those who are eligible can apply by clicking here.