PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The City of Peoria is reminding drivers an on-street parking ban on SW Monroe Street begins Monday.

A Peoria news release confirms that from Fulton Street to Main Street, SW Monroe will have no parking available starting Monday at 7 a.m.

The parking restrictions will be in effect until 5 p.m. the same day.

Pavement marking work is the reason for the ban. The work is part of the project to paint reverse diagonal parking spaces to forward, pull-in diagonal parking.

Caution should be used when driving in the area.