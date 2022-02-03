Remote learning continues at Peoria Public Schools Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools will be e-learning Friday.

The news came in Friday afternoon, saying ongoing concerns with travel conditions following recent winter storms. No in-person instruction will take place at school buildings.

All after-school programs have been canceled for Friday.

Regarding the learning plan for Friday, school officials asked parents and guardians to reference the Winter E-Learning Plan, which came from school principals and has been posted on school websites.

During the day, teachers will be available for support. Officials sent staff members instructions for inclement weather days.

Plans regarding high school athletics scheduled for Friday are still being finalized, and student athletes with questions are encouraged to reach out to their coach, principal, or school website.