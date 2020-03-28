Remote Learning Days begin for Illinois students next week

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2014, file photo, a student prepares to leave the Enterprise Attendance Center school southeast of Brookhaven Miss. The federal government has decided to delay changing the way it determines funding for rural education after a bipartisan group of lawmakers said the move would hurt hundreds of schools. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Superintendent of Education is adding to stay at home learning beginning Tuesday.

Remote Learning Days are set to begin on March 31. Superintendent Dr. Carmen Ayala says during these days educators will offer students either an e-learning or remote learning plan which gives students instruction and access to teachers through ‘whatever means possible’.

A news release from the Illinois State Board of Education says five of the Remote Learning Days can be used by schools to give teachers time to develop plans. These days and the previous days since schools were shutdown count toward the days needed to have a full school year.

A committee was formed to put together best practices for the Remote Learning Days. One of the recommendations is for districts to adopt a pass or incomplete model for the rest of the school year. Here are the entire recommendations.

“I am deeply grateful to the 63 members of the Remote Learning Advisory Group for giving their time and their expertise to help ISBE and schools across the state navigate a new way of teaching, learning, and caring for our students,” said Dr. Ayala. “We continue to be awed by the phenomenal creativity, resilience, empathy, and problem-solving prowess of Illinois’ educators, administrators, and students. The stories we see every day on social media, in the news, and in our email show us just how focused our educators are on supporting our children in this time of crisis.”

Governor J.B. Pritzker also issued an executive order suspended all state assessments for the spring. For the complete release click here.