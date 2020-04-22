Removal of ‘mountain’ of car seats in Bloomington put on hold due to COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington property owner was hoping to have the giant piles of children’s car seats cleared from his site off Indianapolis Street by the end of March.

But the landowner says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there isn’t anyone to recycle what leaders are calling a mountain of car seats.

Bell International was a depository site for a promotion Walmart ran late last year, asking the community to donate their used children’s car seats.

“They were expected to receive about 60 to 70 trucks, they ended up getting about 400 trucks. Those trucks came sooner, quicker and in greater numbers than expected,” said the property owners attorney Joe Dehn.

A company called Akshar plastics was getting ready to recycle the seats, but things had to be put on hold due to COVID-19.

This plot runs along the end of constitution trail and many community members who use the trail are complaining to the city.

“I know that the community is concerned that it’s an eyesore and there are some code violations that exist there and so we certainly want to work with the property owner to maintain compliance on this matter,” said communications manager in Bloomington Nora Dukowitz.

Dehn says they want the lot cleared as much as everybody else does, but with this pandemic, they are asking for more time.

We want to see it gone and they continue to work towards it and have been working towards it and making progress. Unfortunately, the higher volume processing equipment was just getting put into place when the shutdown came into effect,” said Dehn.

The city is taking legal action on the ordinance violations and is scheduled to meet the property owner in court on May 27th.