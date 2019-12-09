REO Speedwagon coming to River City

Bruce Hall, left, and Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon perform during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

PEORIA, Ill. — The classic rock band REO Speedwagon is set to play the Peoria Civic Center Theater at 7:30 p.m. April 1.

The band has sold more than 40 million records and charted a handful of Top 40 hits, including the number ones “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Keep On Loving You.”

Formed in 1967 and in Champaign, Ill., the band cultivated a following during the 1970s and achieved significant commercial success throughout the 1980s.

Tickets for the Peoria show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets can be purchased on www.ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Toyota Box Office, inside the Peoria Civic Center.