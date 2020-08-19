Rep. Brady announces grant for water main repair/replacement in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The town of Normal will soon be able to use federal funding to replace a damaged water main on Oak St.

State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) announced Wednesday the town will receive $590,000 in state grant funding through the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s (DCEO) Fast-Track Public Infrastructure Grants program. That grant will fund a replacement for the damaged water main.

Brady said that the funding is in addition to $240,000 in DCEO Business Interruption Grants local communities will share to help with COVID-related hardships.

“This is certainly welcome news,” Brady said. “With all of our added challenges this year, local budgets are stretched to the breaking point. I am very appreciative of the Administration and DCEO for this much-needed assistance.”

