Rep. Brady warns of driver information related scams

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal area residents received a warning from State Representative Dan Brady concerning fraudulent texts, emails, and recorded messages Thursday.

Brady said the messages appear to come from the Illinois Department of Transportation regarding a driver’s license waiver.

“Several constituents have contacted my office about messages that claim IDOT requires them to respond with their driver’s license number, Social Security number, or other personal information. These messages are a scam. If you receive one, do not respond or click any enclosed links. Promptly delete it,” Rep. Brady said.

He also said Illinois state departments or offices will never request personal information.

If anyone has questions or need to report potential scams or identity theft, call the Illinois Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotline at (800) 386-5438 (Chicago) or (800) 243-0618 (Springfield).